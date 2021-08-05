Team (NYSE:TISI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Team (NYSE:TISI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Team had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%.

TISI stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Team has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $144.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

