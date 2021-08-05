Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TM17. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 774.60 ($10.12).

Team17 Group stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 820 ($10.71). 84,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,034. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 48.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 737.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

In other Team17 Group news, insider Martin Hellawell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

