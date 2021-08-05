Technogym’s (TCCHF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Technogym from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

TCCHF opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85. Technogym has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

