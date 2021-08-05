TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $73.59, but opened at $82.00. TechTarget shares last traded at $83.90, with a volume of 123 shares trading hands.

The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $627,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 14,255 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $998,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.75 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

