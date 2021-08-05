Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the highest is $2.90 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $9.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $11.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TECK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.97.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,103. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 87.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 505,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,932 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,453,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 549,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

