Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in July

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of TCKRF opened at $27.34 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

