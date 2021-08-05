Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in July

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of TCKRF opened at $27.34 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34.
Teck Resources Company Profile
