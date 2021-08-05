Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 6,237 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,028,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after buying an additional 881,541 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,153,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,283,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQC opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,298.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EQC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

