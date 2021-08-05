Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,027 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

