Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,354.72 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,465.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

