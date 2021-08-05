Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

O stock opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

