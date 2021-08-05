Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

NYSE:SAP opened at $146.39 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.57.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

