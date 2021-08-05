Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,135,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,826,000 after purchasing an additional 232,480 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 637,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,402,000 after purchasing an additional 31,176 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $58.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

See Also: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.