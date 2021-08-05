Tectonic Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Netflix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 239,501 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $129,505,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,192,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $359,733,000 after buying an additional 53,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $517.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $515.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

