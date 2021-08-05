Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Downgraded by Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TDOC. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.31.

TDOC stock opened at $149.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,615. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after buying an additional 68,049 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.2% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

