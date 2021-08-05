Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ERIC shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. 17,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,883,613. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 164,852 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after buying an additional 635,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

