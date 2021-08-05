Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.69 ($3.17).

ETR O2D opened at €2.25 ($2.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is €2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 52-week high of €2.63 ($3.09).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

