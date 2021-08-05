Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.69 ($3.17).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on O2D shares. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching €2.25 ($2.64). 6,975,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.72. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of €2.63 ($3.09). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

