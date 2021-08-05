Telefónica Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,619 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,952% compared to the average daily volume of 420 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Telefónica by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.4478 dividend. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

