Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Raised to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) to a reduce rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleperformance currently has an average rating of Buy.

TLPFY opened at $213.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.11. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $145.76 and a fifty-two week high of $216.99.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

