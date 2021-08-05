Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.37.

TELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

