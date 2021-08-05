TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Up 4.2% After Analyst Upgrade

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)’s share price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TELUS International (Cda) traded as high as $30.79 and last traded at $30.67. 2,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 230,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $40.00 price target on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,270,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,515,000 after purchasing an additional 402,998 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,188,000. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.67.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

