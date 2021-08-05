Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $57.63. Tencent shares last traded at $56.83, with a volume of 9,561,626 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tencent in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $566.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.41.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.18%.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

