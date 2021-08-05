Terril Brothers Inc. Trims Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,505 shares during the period. Plains GP comprises about 2.7% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc. owned about 0.50% of Plains GP worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 748,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 275,737 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 535,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 130,895 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 357,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

PAGP stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,908. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

