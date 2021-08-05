TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given New $84.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $24.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.15. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $56.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.04% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,351,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,687.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after acquiring an additional 893,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,240,000 after acquiring an additional 743,313 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,535,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 148.7% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 513,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after acquiring an additional 307,100 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

