The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Issues Earnings Results

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.56%.

ANDE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.67. 300,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Andersons has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $34.41.

Get The Andersons alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.