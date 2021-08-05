The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given a C$85.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$85.00 price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNS. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a na rating and set a C$83.00 target price (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$84.61.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$78.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$79.71. The firm has a market cap of C$94.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.58. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$53.54 and a 12-month high of C$82.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.85 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9099993 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

