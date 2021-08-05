The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,156.83 ($67.37).

BKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

In other news, insider Sean Ellis sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,612 ($60.26), for a total transaction of £257,119 ($335,927.62). Also, insider William Jackson acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,712 ($61.56) per share, with a total value of £659,680 ($861,876.14). Insiders have bought 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,361,094 over the last three months.

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 4,871 ($63.64) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £138.01. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,972 ($64.96). The company has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.