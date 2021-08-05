The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of The Brink’s worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $31,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $76.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.72 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

