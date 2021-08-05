The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $5,084,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 422,687 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,443. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.40. The company has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.