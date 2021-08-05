The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $153.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.28.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $165.61 on Wednesday. The Clorox has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $239.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 4.5% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

