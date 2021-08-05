The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $194.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $219.00 to $194.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.28.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $165.61 on Wednesday. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.33.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 20.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

