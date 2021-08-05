The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Stock Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The ExOne were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in The ExOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XONE has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of The ExOne stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a market cap of $367.45 million, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.29. The ExOne Company has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

