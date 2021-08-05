The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

FBMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

FBMS opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.01.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.73 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The First Bancshares will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 242,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The First Bancshares (FBMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.