The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 270 Price Target

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 237.56 ($3.10).

BARC opened at GBX 177.64 ($2.32) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 174.92. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a market cap of £30.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

