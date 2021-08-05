The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHPT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

CHPT stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $63,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,061,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $24,944,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $53,400,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

