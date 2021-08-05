The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €68.50 ($80.59).

NEM opened at €76.76 ($90.31) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and a PE ratio of 82.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a fifty-two week high of €75.58 ($88.92).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

