The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Short Interest Update

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 322,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $851,434.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,592.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $391,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

