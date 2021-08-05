The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $96.00 price target on the stock. The Joint traded as high as $89.77 and last traded at $88.23, with a volume of 5689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.87.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JYNT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

In related news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $270,371.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,054.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 53,032.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 116,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.66.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

