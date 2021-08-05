The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Up 3.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $96.00 price target on the stock. The Joint traded as high as $83.05 and last traded at $82.37. 1,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 243,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.71.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JYNT. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $391,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,054.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Joint by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Joint by 3.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 1.25.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

