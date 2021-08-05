The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,966,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,813. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

