The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 110.46%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.50.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 17,454 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $772,164.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,654 shares of company stock valued at $877,269.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

