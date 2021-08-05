The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) to Release Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LSXMK opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $47.73.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

