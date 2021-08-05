The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) vs. DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Critical Review

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) and DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of The New York Times shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of The New York Times shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of DallasNews shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The New York Times and DallasNews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The New York Times 5.98% 13.84% 8.15% DallasNews -3.95% -11.03% -4.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for The New York Times and DallasNews, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The New York Times 0 0 3 0 3.00 DallasNews 0 0 0 0 N/A

The New York Times presently has a consensus target price of $55.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.66%. Given The New York Times’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The New York Times is more favorable than DallasNews.

Risk & Volatility

The New York Times has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DallasNews has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The New York Times pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. DallasNews pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. The New York Times pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The New York Times has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The New York Times and DallasNews’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The New York Times $1.78 billion 4.38 $100.10 million $0.97 47.96 DallasNews $154.30 million 0.24 -$6.87 million N/A N/A

The New York Times has higher revenue and earnings than DallasNews.

Summary

The New York Times beats DallasNews on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website. The company also transmits articles, graphics, and photographs from The Times and other publications to approximately 1,500 newspapers, magazines, and Websites; licenses electronic databases to resellers in the business, professional, and library markets; and offers magazine licensing, news digests, book development, and rights and permissions. In addition, it engages in the live events business, which hosts physical and virtual live events to connect audiences with journalists and outside thought leaders; operates Wirecutter, a product review and recommendation Website that serves as a guide to technology gear, home products, and other consumer goods; develops mobile applications, including games and Cooking products; prints and distributes products for third parties; and offers other products and services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications. It also offers commercial printing, distribution, direct mail, and shared mail packaging services; and auto dealerships advertising services on the cars.com platform. In addition, the company provides digital marketing services, such as multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of its cloud-based software; digital and marketing analytics, search engine marketing, and other marketing related services; social media account management and content marketing services; and multi- channel digital advertising and marketing services campaigns, as well as marketing and promotional products for businesses. The company was formerly known as A.H. Belo Corporation and changed its name to DallasNews Corporation in June 2021. DallasNews Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

