The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Short Interest Up 18.4% in July

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $671,132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,110,000 after purchasing an additional 417,527 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,167,000 after purchasing an additional 347,686 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,226,000 after purchasing an additional 286,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $185.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

