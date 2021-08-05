The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Insider Sells $912,888.09 in Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:SHW opened at $296.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.34. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $216.42 and a twelve month high of $297.71. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,955,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Argus increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

