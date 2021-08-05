The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Insider Sells $912,888.09 in Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:SHW opened at $296.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.34. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $216.42 and a twelve month high of $297.71. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,955,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Argus increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.
About The Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
