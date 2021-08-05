The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,153,000 after buying an additional 118,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,295,000 after acquiring an additional 479,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,138,821,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,178. The company has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

