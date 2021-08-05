The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 26,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,691,000 after buying an additional 258,798 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 121,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 25,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV stock opened at $149.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.44. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.54.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,740. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.