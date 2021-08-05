The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,740. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $149.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.44. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

