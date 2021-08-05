The Weir Group’s (WEGRY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WEGRY. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 2.09. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.