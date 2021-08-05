Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 22,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 83,802 shares.The stock last traded at $16.50 and had previously closed at $16.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $559.22 million, a P/E ratio of 419.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $73.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Thermon Group by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Thermon Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

